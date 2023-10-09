Denice Gary-Pandol Challenges Appointment Of Laphonza Butler To Senate Seat By Governor Gavin Newsom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Denice Gary-Pandol, Republican Candidate for US Senate, expressed serious concern today over Governor Gavin Newsom's appointment of Laphonza Butler.

- Denice Gary-PandolBAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Denice Gary-Pandol , Republican Candidate for US Senate from California, expressed serious concern today over Governor Gavin Newsom's appointment of Laphonza Butler, a resident of Maryland, to fill the Senate seat vacated by Dianne Feinstein."California's parents are worried about the future of education in our state, and I question whether Ms. Butler's position on this critical issue is what citizens truly want. We need leaders who understand the importance of school choice and who are committed to keeping our schools safe and free from divisive ideologies and radical agendas," Denice Gary-Pandol stated.As a candidate who has lived and worked in California for decades, Gary-Pandol believes that her experience and commitment to the people of California make her the ideal choice to represent the state in the United States Senate."It is important for our elected officials to be intimately familiar with the unique challenges and needs of our state, and this includes living here," Gary-Pandol stated. "We need Senators who call California home and are deeply rooted in our communities."She concluded her statement with a pledge to continue fighting for the rights of Californians, saying, "I firmly stand against the divisive ideology of critical race theory and extreme ideologies. We should promote unity and equal opportunities for all, regardless of race, while emphasizing the importance of STEM disciplines that empower our students to shape their own future and contribute to the progress of our nation.""I remain dedicated to the principles of freedom , parental rights, and opportunity that California residents hold dear. I will work tirelessly to ensure that our great state is represented effectively in the Senate and that the concerns of our citizens are heard and acted upon."Denice Gary-Pandol campaigns extensively throughout California, sharing her vision for the state and advocating for the issues that matter most to its residents.

