Discussions To Allow Iraqi Airlines To Fly In EU

By John Lee.
The European Union's Ambassador to Iraq has held discussions with the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) with the intention of allowing Iraqi Airlines to fly in the EU.
Newly-appointed Thomas Seiler said the matter will be discussed regularly, and both sides will work closely together on audits, checks and technical assistance.
