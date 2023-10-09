Medallion Receives Notice Of Default From Purdue Research Foundation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) –“Medallion” or the“Company”) announced today that it has received notice of default from Purdue Research Foundation (“PRF”) and has until October 17, 2023 to cure the default or the Company's license to use ligand assisted displacement chromatography will be terminated.



The Company is in discussion with PRF about curing the default or extending the term but there is no assurance that those discussions will be successful.

ABOUT MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD.

Medallion Resources (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost extraction of rare earth elements from monazite, a phosphate mineral that is a common byproduct of heavy mineral sand operations.

REEs are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, robotics, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines, and strategic defense systems. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing, and the safe management of waste materials. Medallion utilizes the Life Cycle Assessment methodology to support investment and process decision-making.

Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza , Interim CEO

+1 212 970 1963 |

Douglas Newby , CFO

+1 212 867 1834 |



