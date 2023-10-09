Choice Financial Group Expands Their Employee Benefit Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bob Hilb, CEO, Choice Financial GroupVIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP EXPANDS THEIR EMPLOYEE BENEFIT CAPABILITIESChoice Financial Group announced today they have acquired Novus Benefit Advisors of Charlotte, NC.Novus provides corporations, non-profits and municipalities with employee benefit management services and plans via their offices in Charlotte and Wilmington.“We are beyond excited to have Novus join the Choice family, they bring expertise that really adds to our existing employee benefit expertise,” said Bob Hilb , CEO of Choice Financial Group.“There has never been a more crucial time in the benefits sector than right now”, said Hilb.“The acquisition of Novis continues to strengthen our capabilities in this key segment of the industry.”“Our partnership with Choice is great news for our employees and clients” said Frank Sylvester, managing director of Novis.“We are excited about getting in on the ground floor of Choice's strategic expansion and look forward to what the future holds.”About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group, recently named to the Inc. Magazine 2023 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, is a leading insurance brokerage with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners. Northlane, based in Bethesda, Maryland, is a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted acquisitions.###For agency partnership opportunities, contact:Bob Hilb, Chief Executive Officer804-569-9625

