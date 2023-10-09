NEXCOM Powers Industry 4.0 Automation And Sustainable Factory Operations With Rugged NIFE 200S

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Controlling, Connecting, and Optimizing Smart Factory Applications in Harsh Environments Possible with NIFE 200S

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of Industrial IoT solutions, announced today the launch of the NIFE 200S , a DIN-rail mount and book-type industrial computer. New from NexAIoT, an integral part of NEXCOM's portfolio and a global leader in providing comprehensive Industry 4.0 solutions, the NIFE 200S stands out as a highly efficient PC-based controller or IoT gateway inside control cabinets, in response to the growing demand for integrated OT/IT/IoT solutions in factory automation – from the shop floor to MES and cloud SaaS.The compact, fanless NIFE 200S computer is powered by a robust Intel® Celeron® processor, designed for PC-based and motion control alongside OT/IT/IoT integrated applications. Uncompromising performance is delivered through a quad-core Intel® Celeron® J1900 processor, running at a base frequency of 2.0 GHz. The NIFE 200S responds effectively to multi-thread, real-time control scenarios, providing the processing power necessary to power-demanding industrial applications, including distributed control, motion control, data acquisition, and device connectivity.“The NIFE 200S is helping power next-generation factory automation and data analytics that improve both operational efficiency and sustainability,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“Delivering extensive features and capabilities, the fanless computer is the go-to choice for powering PC-based intelligent systems. It integrates seamlessly into virtually any industrial scenario, serving as a versatile gateway, controller, or general-purpose industrial PC.”The NIFE 200S's diverse integration capabilities are powered by an optional mini-PCIe module, two COM ports, and two GbE LAN ports – ensuring a reliable and flexible connection with factory automation and IoT devices, as well as communications applications. The hardware's versatile I/O interface fosters seamless communication across technology devices, machines, controllers, MES, databases, and IT systems. It is equipped with pre-installed HMI software and video interfaces (1 x DP and 1 x DVI-I), allowing field operators and plant managers to visualize in real-time information on the status of machines, production lines, shop floors, manufacturing processes, and performance KPIs.The NIFE 200S measures a slim 50 x 157 x 205 mm, designed to fit perfectly within constrained industrial spaces and support rugged applications. The fanless system offers an efficient thermal design which helps eliminate the risk of mechanical failure, reduces the need for regular maintenance, and minimizes the accumulation of dust and foreign contaminants. It operates within temperatures ranging from -55 to 55°C, making it ideal for use in harsh and in-cabinet environments.Features●Onboard Intel® Celeron® processor J1900, Quad Core 2.0 GHz●1 x DP, 1 x DVI-I for dual independent display●2 x Intel® I210-AT GbE LAN ports; support WoL, Teaming and PXE●3 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0●2 x RS232/422/485 with isolation●2 x mini-PCIe sockets for optional mSATA/Wi-Fi/3/4G LTE modules●Support -5~55°C operating temperatureTo learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website .About NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

