International Consultant To Guide Restructuring Srilankan Airlines

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

An international consultant has been appointed to guide the restructuring process of SriLankan Airlines, Minister of Port, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva said.

The Minister said the consultant is expected to bring expertise and best practices to guide the restructuring efforts.

Sri Lanka's aviation sector has reported a substantial profit of Rs. 22 billion in the period spanning from January to August 2023.

The Minister said that approximately Rs. 10 billion from this profit has already been contributed to the Treasury, providing a much-needed boost to the country's finances.

He further said that efforts are underway to restructure Sri Lankan Airlines, the national carrier, with a focus on improving its operations and financial performance.

The Cabinet recently granted approval for a comprehensive restructuring plan for SriLankan Airlines. Following the submission of this proposal to the Treasury, constructive discussions have taken place in collaboration with the World Bank.

“In an effort to ensure transparency in the restructuring process, it was recommended to enlist the assistance of an international consultant. Consequently, a qualified consultant has been appointed, and crucial steps are actively being taken to expedite the restructuring of SriLankan Airlines. If progress aligns with the planned timeline, the anticipated benefits should be realized by February of the forthcoming year,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted the success of operations at the Palali International Airport, emphasizing that the airport has completed 200 flights. This achievement underscores the airport's increasing significance and efficiency in handling air travel.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the aviation sector in the past, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced tourist arrivals, and a dollar crisis that affected fuel supply for airplanes. He mentioned that, at one point, fuel for airplanes had to be procured by sending aircraft to Madras to obtain the necessary fuel.

To address these challenges, the Minister intervened and facilitated the import of aviation fuel by the private sector, ensuring a stable supply of fuel for airplanes. Additionally, modern technology was employed to develop Bandaranaike International Airport, earning it recognition as a prominent airport in Southeast Asia. (Colombo Gazette)