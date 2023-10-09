Kyrgyzstan Sees Uptick In Y-O-Y Crude Output

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 10. Kyrgyzstan has
seen a slight year-on-year increase in crude oil production from
January through August 2023, Trend reports.
Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reveals
that during this period, the country extracted 199,200 tons of
crude oil, an upswing of 6.4 percent compared to the same period in
2022, when 187,300 tons were produced.
In August, crude oil production saw a slightly larger increase,
rising by 15.3 percent year-on-year, reaching 28,600 tons compared
to 24,800 tons in August 2022.
In comparison to the 275,700 tons produced in 2021, Kyrgyzstan's
crude oil production in 2022 showed a 7 percent increase, totaling
295,100 tons.
The majority of this oil, specifically 283,300 tons, was
produced in the Jalal-Abad region, located in the southwest of the
country. The Batken region, the second-largest oil-producing
region, contributed 11,800 tons to the total production.
The total value of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan for the
period from January through August 2023 amounted to approximately
289 billion soms ($3.2 billion), with a 0.3-percent year-on-year
increase.
