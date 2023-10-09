Biden: 11 Americans Killed In Hamas Attacks In Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden said Monday that 11 US citizens have died in Hamas attacks in Israel as scores of others remain missing.

"As we continue to account for the horrors of the appalling terrorist assault against Israel this weekend and the hundreds of innocent civilians who were murdered, we are seeing the immense scale and reach of this tragedy," CNN quoted Biden as saying in a statement.

"Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed -many of whom made a second home in Israel," he affirmed.

It is likely that American citizens may be among those being held hostage by Hamas, and his administration is working with Israeli officials on "every aspect of the hostage crisis," Biden said.

There are also American citizens whose whereabouts remain unaccounted for, the president added.

The US government is not "actively considering" emergency evacuation of US citizens in Israel, a spokesperson for the National Security Council told CNN this evening. (end)

