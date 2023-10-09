Harvest Music Fest Silent Auction: Empower Fort Pierce Through Art, Education, And Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Support Art, Education, & Music in Fort Pierce! Join the Harvest Music Fest Silent Auction & Fund Season 2 of Zora Youth Crew Micro-Murals.

- Roger TemplemanFORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce (SRFP), a community-focused non-profit, is thrilled to announce its "Harvest Music Fest SRFP Auction" Silent Auction . This exciting event is part of our ongoing efforts to empower the youth and revitalize urban neighborhoods in Fort Pierce.What's Happening:The Harvest Music Fest SRFP Auction is now live and will run until November 11th, concluding at midnight. This unique auction features art panels created during Season 1 of our Zora Youth Crew Micro-Mural Project. These remarkable pieces of art are 8 feet wide by 6 feet tall, painted on wood privacy fence panels. Over 24 weeks, our community came together during Sunday events to paint these magnificent micro murals. The panels have been meticulously painted on all sides with multiple coats, resulting in stunning artworks that embody our community's spirit and creativity.How Your Support Makes a Difference:Proceeds from the Silent Auction will fund Season 2 of the Zora Youth Crew Micro-Mural Project. This project seeks to uplift and empower the youth in the Fort Pierce community by enriching them with the knowledge of art, nutrition, and agriculture. By participating in this initiative, young individuals learn about the historical significance of Zora Neale Hurston, a member of our local community. This program aims to create future leaders who will contribute to the revitalization of urban neighborhoods.Join the Harvest Music Fest:The grand finale of the Silent Auction will take place during the 4-day Harvest Music Fest from November 9th to November 13th. This event offers agricultural education and entertainment, promoting a deeper connection between our community and the land. The St. Lucie Farm Preserve generously sponsors our non-profit and has pledged two acres of space for our Farm to Fort program. This initiative seeks to teach youth about farming on a real 240-acre farm in St. Lucie County, Florida. Volunteers will instruct the youth about agriculture and farming, with the goal of turning them into leaders who can create and maintain urban gardens in Fort Pierce.Get Involved:To participate in the Silent Auction and support our cause, please visit [this link]( ). Your contributions will directly impact the future of our youth and the vibrancy of our community.About Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce:Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce is a community service-based non-profit with a mission to stabilize and revitalize urban neighborhoods. Our programs focus on empowering youth, improving education, and fostering community involvement.Contact:For more information, please email us at []().Sponsored by: Swift Grill Fort Pierce and The Saint Lucie Farm Preserve.Join us in supporting a brighter future for Fort Pierce through art, education, and music!

