Sentient Tattoo Collective Hosts Friday The 13Th Flash Event And Car Show In Tempe To Benefit Pet Rescue

Sentient Tattoo Collective lobby

50% of proceeds from flash tattoo event will be donated, and car show attendees will be invited to help 'Clear the Amazon Cart' of needed pet supplies.

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT:Sentient Tattoo Collective Hosts LUCKY13: Cars & Tattoos for a Cause - A Fusion of Automotive Art and Body Art for Charity, presented by RadOrDie , a community driven Automotive Event Coordinator, in collaboration with RHN Media .WHEN:Friday, October 13th, 2023Flash Tattoo Event: 12pm - 6pmCar Show: 6pm - 9pmWHERE:Sentient Tattoo Collective, 227 S. Smith Rd. Suite 101, Tempe, 85288DETAILS:Sentient Tattoo Collective is hosting LUCKY13, a unique charity event combining flash tattoos and a car show. 50% of tattoo proceeds will go directly to Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe. Car show attendees can help“Clear the Amazon Cart” of pet supplies for Lost Our Home Pet Rescue. The free event is family friendly and aims to rally the community around a passion for art, cars, and giving back.Event Highlights:Custom flash tattoos created by professional tattoo artists; themes include automotive, animals/pets, and Friday the 13th.Incredible Car Show: Showcasing 50+ vehicles hand picked by RadOrDieCharity“Clear the Cart”: Attendees can purchase pet supplies from Lost Our Home's Amazon cart during the event.Live Entertainment: Beats by DJ Adi to keep the vibe energetic and lively.Savor & Enjoy: Delicious offerings from Lonestar Kitchen food truck.VISUALS:Artists in action during the flash tattoo eventA stunning display of classic and modern vehiclesJoyful interactions of attendees enjoying music, food, cars, and artAdoptable pets from Lost Our Home Pet RescueINTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:Automotive Event Coordinator Mimi Morgan @radordie_Representatives from Sentient Tattoo CollectiveAttendees getting tattoosCar show participants and enthusiastsRepresentatives from Lost Our Home Pet RescueMEDIA CONTACT:Kate Weed, Marketing Manager(480) 278-3616SOCIAL:Instagram: @radordie_ and @sentienttattooFacebook: /sentienttattoocollectiveHashtag: #LUCKY13CarsAndTattoos and #RadOrDieEventssentienttattoocollective

