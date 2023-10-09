Swychr Unveils Its Vision For Global Payments And Plans For Swychat, A Secure Chat App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With a commitment to creating a seamless, inclusive ecosystem, Swychr seeks to make sending funds across the globe simpler and more efficient.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Swychr, an innovator at the forefront of the global remittance and cross-border payments landscape, announces their vision to redefine global transactions today.With a commitment to creating a seamless, inclusive ecosystem, Swychr seeks to make sending funds across the globe simpler and more efficient. In line with their mission of pushing the boundaries of distributed ledger technology, Swychr also seeks to introduce Swychat, a groundbreaking chat application designed for secure and privacy-focused communication.People send over US$ 48 billion to Africa every year from other countries, with the high costs of current remittance methods mean that a significant portion of this money is lost to fees. This highlights the pressing need for efficient and affordable solutions like Swychr, which aims to ensure that more money reaches its intended destination, benefiting both the senders and recipients.Swychr's objective encompasses more than just financial transactions. Beyond enabling users to purchase airtime in over 50 countries and offering accessibility to gift cards from more than 100 nations, Swychr stands as a comprehensive platform dedicated to simplifying global transactions. Whether it's paying bills or sending money across continents, Swychr aims to bridge the gap and cater to the needs of everyday people, ensuring everyone can navigate the global financial landscape with ease.In a strategic move to amplify community engagement and expedite its growth trajectory, Swychr has officially launched a new referral program. This program is designed to incentivize users to introduce Swychr to their wider circles. By actively participating, referrers earn rewards, thereby ensuring mutual benefits for both the users and the platform. This initiative underscores Swychr's commitment to collective progress in the realm of global payments and remittance."Our journey began with a vision to streamline global transactions, ensuring that the real-world financial needs of everyday people are met with efficiency and simplicity. Swychr is a testament to that vision, and with the introduction of Swychat, we're taking another significant stride towards global inclusivity and top-tier security." stated Aaron Munga, Swychr's CEO.Swychr plans to officially release Swychat live to everyone before the end of 2023 with the app currently in the beta testing phase internally. Originally conceived as an efficient customer support tool for Swychr, plans have been implemented to release Swychat as a standalone application later this year (2023). The forthcoming app aims to break down communication barriers by providing end-to-end encrypted chats, audio, and video calls that can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection.About Swychr:Swychr empowers smartphone owners globally, enabling them to send or receive funds and make or accept payments from anyone, anywhere in the world. By leveraging distributed ledger technology, Swychr offers a solution that simplifies global transactions. Beyond enabling users to purchase airtime in over 50 countries and offering accessibility to gift cards from more than 100 nations, Swychr's platform is dedicated to ensuring that the financial needs of everyday people are met with efficiency, simplicity, and security.

