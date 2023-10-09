(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Gedratiti, Maria Babinina and Channing win Titles of the DP World Women's Cycling Race





. Distinctive Participation of more than 300 Female Contestants in the Event

The DP World Women's Cycling Race was held during the weekend at Al-Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and with participation of 300 female contestants, who competed in three different distances; these were: 70 km, 40 km & 15 km.



The DP World Women's Cycling Race was organized by the“Fit Group” under the sponsorship of the DP World.

The German Akvil Gedratiti, the Russian Maria Babinina and the British Mai Channing won the titles of the overall ranking of the 70 km, 40 km & 15 km of the Race.



The German Akvil Gedratiti won 1st place in the 70 km open individual category (18 to 29 years old), within a time of 01:49:18 hour, followed by her compatriot Olivia Ballicetti in the 2nd place within 01:49:18 hour (in a difference of fractions of the second). The Australian Madison Black came 3rd within 01:49:19 hour.



In 70 km locals' category, Ghaya Al-Mahrazi secured 1st place within 01:55:15 hour, followed by Moza Al-Mansouri in the 2nd place within 01:55:16 hour, and Shaikha Al-Zaabi in the 3rd place within 02:05:36 hours. Maitha Al-Azizi won the 18 to 29 years old category within 02:25:36 hours.



In 70 km open individual category (30 to 49 years old), the German Carmen Bosmans won 1st place within 01:52:45 hour, followed by the Filipino Angel Jadlock in the 2nd place within 01:52:46 hour and the Danish Helle Bachoven Von Echt in the 3rd place within 01:52:48 hour, while in the 70 km open individual category (50 years old & above), the British Sarah Brown won 1st place within a time of 02:07:58 hours, followed by the American Nettis Linton in the 2nd place within 02:25:36 hours.

In 70 km team category, Dubai Police won 1st place for the second successive year, followed by AirRex Cycling Team in the 2nd place and Al-Wathba Cycling Team in the 3rd place.

40 km:

In 40 km open individual category (18 to 29 years old), the Russian Maria Babinina won 1st place within 01:04:24 hour, followed by the Filipino Maria Cristina Danak in the 2nd place within 01:06:57 hour and the British Hannah Roach in the 3rd place within 01:06:57 hour (in a difference of fractions of the second).



In 40 km locals' category, Farah Al-Marri won 1st place within 01:06:58 hour, followed by Hala Mohammed in the 2nd place within a time of 01:06:58 hour (in a difference of fractions of the second) and Khawla Al-Muhairi in the 3rd place within 01:06:59 hour.



In 40 km open individual category (30 to 49 years old), the Syrian Ruba Helani gained 1st place within 01:06:43 hour, followed by the Portuguese Tania Rodrigos in the 2nd place within 01:06:58 hour and the British Carly Martin in the 3rd place within 01:06:58 (in a difference of fractions of the second).

In 40 km open individual category (50 years old & above), the Chilean Pamela Fox won 1st place within 01:21:17 hour, followed by the Filipino Dina Sarmiento in the 2nd place within 01:34:39 hour and the Filipino Leonella Rosal in the 3rd place within 01:36:40 hour.

In 40 km team category, AirRex won 1st place within 01:06:07 hour, followed by Al-Wathba Cycling Team in the 2nd place within 01:06:58 hour and Spence Club in the 2nd place within 01:14:17 hour.



15 km:

In 15 km open individual youth category, the British Mai Channing won 1st place within 26:08 minutes, followed by Filipino Angeline Claire in the 2nd place within 28:13 minutes and the Emirati Mira Al Falasi in the 3rd place within 30:06 minutes.



In 15 km open individual adults' category, Emirati Khawla Omar won 1st place within 28:15 minutes, followed by Filipino Rona Tangilon in the 2nd place within 28:57 minutes and Serbian Sonja Arakovic in the 3rd place within 31:43 minutes.

In15 km team category, Al-Wathba Cycling Team secured 1st place, followed by DP World in the 2nd place & Dubai Police in the 3rd place.



MENAFN09102023003092003082ID1107216285