(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A Revolution in Luxury and Innovation







As the ultimate embodiment of luxury and style, PHILIPP PLEIN is thriving to unveil the latest addition to its iconic $kull collection for the Fall/Winter 2023 season.



The $kull Ecoceramic represents the brand's signature style and daring spirit, showcasing the Maison's uncompromising dedication to excellence and innovation.

The new $kull retains the iconic details that have made the collection unrivalled and unique, while simultaneously defying predictability. The eco-ceramic version highlights the brand's

commitment to exploring new and modern materials. In fact, the new $kull is made from a bio-based ceramic material consisting of a blend of ceramic powder and

biopolymers, transforming this timepiece into the most resistant and pioneering accessory.