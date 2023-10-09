(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A Revolution in Luxury and Innovation
As the ultimate embodiment of luxury and style, PHILIPP PLEIN is thriving to unveil the latest addition to its iconic $kull collection for the Fall/Winter 2023 season.
The $kull Ecoceramic represents the brand's signature style and daring spirit, showcasing the Maison's uncompromising dedication to excellence and innovation.
The new $kull retains the iconic details that have made the collection unrivalled and unique, while simultaneously defying predictability. The eco-ceramic version highlights the brand's
commitment to exploring new and modern materials. In fact, the new $kull is made from a bio-based ceramic material consisting of a blend of ceramic powder and
biopolymers, transforming this timepiece into the most resistant and pioneering accessory.
