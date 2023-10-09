(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) AUS Sets the Stage for Academic Prowess at Najah and International Education Show







Sharjah, UAE. October 9, 2023 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) will be welcoming prospective students and their families at the forthcoming Najah Expo in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and at the International Education Show in Sharjah, highlighting its cutting-edge academic programs and scholarship opportunities. AUS' participation underlines the university's commitment to offering internationally recognized degrees and propelling students toward a promising future.

'AUS is committed to providing an exceptional education to its students. Engaging in renowned events like Najah and the International Education Show enables us to present the best of AUS and relay our vision for the future. It's always exhilarating to interact with prospective students and education professionals, and explore collaborative avenues to enhance the education sector,' said Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at AUS.

Prospective students attending these events will have the opportunity to learn about AUS' renowned academic programs, admission requirements, scholarships and numerous other opportunities. Attendees can also interact directly with faculty members and current students to gain firsthand insight into the vibrant student experience at AUS.

At Najah Expo Dubai, attendees can engage with AUS representatives at the Dubai World Trade Centre – Hall 2, stand number C06, on October 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on October 9 and 10, from 09:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For the International Education Show in Sharjah, AUS representatives will be at the Sharjah Expo Center in Hall 1, at stand number 1-350. The schedule has been designed to accommodate diverse audiences. On October 18, the expo will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. exclusively for females, and on October 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for males. Subsequently, the expo will be accessible to all attendees from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on October 20 and 21.

The AUS booth at Najah Expo Abu Dhabi will be located in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – Halls 5 and 6, stand number C07. The university representatives will be available on October 29 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on October 30-31 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Recognized among the top 25 percent of universities in the world by QS World University Ranking (2024) and among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past eight consecutive years by QS Arab Region University Ranking (2023). AUS has positioned itself as an incubator for innovation, assembler of talent, producer of knowledge and an active force for social transformation and well-being in the region and the world.