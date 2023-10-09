Israel 300Th Brigade Deputy Commander Killed At Lebanese Border

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- Spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army on Tuesday announced, under a permission-to-publish clause, that deputy commander of the 300th Brigade, Army Colonel, Alim Abdullah, was killed Monday in a confrontation with gunmen who infiltrated from the Lebanese border.

