Israeli Soldiers Shoot Dead Palestinian Young Man In Northern Hebron

Ramallah, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- A Palestinian young man died of his critical injury he sustained by live bullets shot by Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Arroub camp, north of the city of Hebron, in the south of the occupied West Bank.A Palestinian Ministry of Health statement reported that the young Muhammad Majed Ibrahim Hammad (20 years old), died of critical wounds sustained in the chest by live bullets shot by Israeli occupation forces.Hammad was injured during clashes with Israeli occupation forces, who suppressed a demonstration that took place in the Al-Arroub camp, denouncing the aggression on Gaza.With the death of Hammad, the number of martyrs in the West Bank since Saturday has risen to 18 martyrs, including 3 children, and more than 90 people with various injuries.