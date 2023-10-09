Jordan Partakes In Green Future Conference In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- Director-General of the Government Tenders Department, Mahmoud Khleifat, took part in the "green future through green government procurement to build climate resilient systems" currently held in Riyadh.in his speech via teleconference, Khleifat spoke about green government purchasing strategies, transformation to green purchasing, green procurement in the public sector and its benefits, sustainable purchasing in Government Procurement System No. 8 of 2022, and the legislation that the government introduced into the system to take into account environmental and economic aspects.He referred to the use of energy-saving and recyclable materials, in addition to the formation of a committee to prepare the government green purchasing policy paper, which will include green purchasing standards and ensure harmony of work among the purchasing entities.Khalifat highlighted Jordan's experience in government green purchasing, including solar energy projects in general, the energy efficiency project in government buildings in particular, the deliverables of the photovoltaic system in the Ministry of Public Works and Housing building, the Shams Ma'an solar energy station, the Jordan University of Science and Technology station, and saving paper consumption in the government bidding department by automating purchasing procedures and submitting bids electronically through the Jordanian electronic purchasing system.He explained that governments have a vital role in promoting green purchases due to the volume of purchases amounting to 40 per cent of government spending, and have the ability to influence purchasing trends in all areas of the economy by prioritizing products with better environmental performance.