Tiktok Registered As A Taxpayer In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) TikTok Pte. Ltd. will now pay VAT as a provider of electronic
services, the Tax Committee said, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
However, interestingly, access to TikTok is officially limited
in Uzbekistan. Since July 2, 2021, the company has been included in
the register of violators of the rights of personal data
subjects.
In August 2022, restrictions on access to Twitter, VKontakte, and
WeChat were lifted in Uzbekistan.
Then AIMC reported that negotiations with the TikTok platform
were ongoing. However, no details were reported about their
results.
MENAFN09102023000195011045ID1107216230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.