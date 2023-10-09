Tiktok Registered As A Taxpayer In Uzbekistan


(MENAFN- AzerNews) TikTok Pte. Ltd. will now pay VAT as a provider of electronic services, the Tax Committee said, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

However, interestingly, access to TikTok is officially limited in Uzbekistan. Since July 2, 2021, the company has been included in the register of violators of the rights of personal data subjects.

In August 2022, restrictions on access to Twitter, VKontakte, and WeChat were lifted in Uzbekistan.

Then AIMC reported that negotiations with the TikTok platform were ongoing. However, no details were reported about their results.

