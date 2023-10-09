Sudan, Iran Resume Diplomatic Ties After 7-Year Suspension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Sudan announced Monday the resumption of diplomatic relations with Iran after a seven-year suspension.

In a statement, Sudanese Foreign Ministry said Sudan would restore diplomatic ties with Iran after conducting some high-level contacts between the two countries, adding that the move would serve the interests of the two sides.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on its website that Iran and Sudan have decided to resume diplomatic ties to serve their interests.

The two government 'have agreed on developing their friendship relations within the framework of mutual respect of sovereignty, peaceful coexistence and common interests', it added.

The statement pointed out that the two sides agreed to take necessary measures to open the two countries' embassies in the near future and follow up on required arrangements to exchange official delegations and discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

In 2016, Sudan cut its diplomatic ties with Iran after storming Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Tehran. (end)

