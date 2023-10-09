Kuwaiti, Omani Fms Discuss Agenda Of GCC-EU Ministerial

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met his Omani counterpart Bader bin Hamad Al-Busaidi on the fringes of the 27th session of the GCC-EU Ministerial Council in Muscat on Monday.

Both ministers reviewed the agenda topics of the GCC-EU ministerial, being held on October 9-10, with emphasis on the item relating to the disinformation in the recent Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruling against Khor Abdullah agreement.

The discussions also dealt with the latest developments of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to advance the GCC-EU strategic partnership. (end)

