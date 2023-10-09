Three Hezbollah Gunmen Killed In Israeli Attacks On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Three members of the Hezbollah group have been killed in a bombardment by the Israeli occupation army on several locations in southern Lebanon.
Israeli artillery shells hit a camp of the Lebanese army in Rmaych town and an officer was slightly injured, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Monday, citing a military statement. In response, Hezbollah attacked, as initial response, military sites in northern Israel, including Galilee command center, with guided missiles and mortar shells, inflicting direct damage. Al-Quds Brigades (AQB), the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization, said it launched an operation in northern part of occupied Palestine where seven Zionist soldiers were injured, including one critically." (pickup previous) fz
