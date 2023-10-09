Oxfam Criticizes EU For Suspending Aid To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The international charity organsaiton Oxfam Monday said the mere prospect of suspending aid to Palestinian "is not only alarming but is unacceptable."

"Suspending aid will be a collective punishment jeopardising the lives of countless Palestinians. Europe's commitment to provide aid to those who need it must never waver, " said Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam Policy advisor in the Occupied Palestinian Territotry in a statement tonight.

"It's precisely the lack of decisive political action that has perpetuated this endless cycle of violence and retaliation placing civilians in the crossfire," she said.

Earlier today, the European Commission announced that it is launching an urgent review of the EU's assistance amounting to 691 million euro (USD 730million) for Palestine following the attack by Hamas against Israel.

The EU's executive body in a statement said tha it it will carry out this review as soon as possible and coordinate with Member States and partners any follow up action necessary.

Oxfam urged the international community to take no part in the collective punishment of Palestinians.

"Denying aid will stop Palestinians from accessing vital healthcare, food, water and education, and it will not make Israeli civilians safer. Continued political and economic support, not aid cuts, is the only feasible path to lasting peace and stability in the Middle East," it said.

Oxfam noted that it has been working in occupied Palestinian territories for over 50 years. Oxfam and other international organisations in the area have in place robust procedures to ensure aid is not diverted.

Oxfam has shown absolute transparency and accountability concerning its funding sources and operational mechanisms while adhering to global standards and laws, it added. (end)

