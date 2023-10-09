Bosnian FM Receives Kuwaiti Mps

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic received on Monday a delegation of Kuwait-Bosnian parliamentary friendship group, led by MP Mohammad Al-Mutairi, now on a visit to Sarajevo.

The MPs briefed the Bosnian minister on the stance of Kuwait regarding the 2012 agreement with Iraq on maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway, which was annulled by an Iraqi court ruling recently, a statement from Kuwait National Assembly said.

Al-Mutairi told his host that Kuwait is looking forward to Bosnia supporting its bid for membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2024-2026.

"The State of Kuwait maintains exemplary relationship with Bosnia and Herzegovina since its independence and considers it one of our closest friends. We hope for deeper cooperation in all fields, particularly in the tourist and investment areas," he added.

On his part, the Bosnian minister said he is looking forward to visiting Kuwait in the next months along with a number of member members of the Bosnian chamber of commerce to promote investment cooperation.

He recalled Kuwait's supportive stance for his country during the war of independence

The meeting gathered members of the Kuwaiti delegation MPs Adel Al-Damkhi and Falah Al-Hajeri, as well as Ambassador to Bosnia Thaher Al-Khreinj and Third Secretary of the Embassy Sarah AL-Husseini. (end)

