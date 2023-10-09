4 Consumer Products To Help Clean Retainers

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) It's been a long and arduous journey, but you've finally completed your teeth straightening care. But your adventure isn't over. Your orthodontist may fit you with a removable retainer to make sure your teeth remain in place long-term. The next step of your journey is about to begin.

Your orthodontist will outline all the important dos and don'ts and ensure that cleaning the retainer will be at the top of the list. Maintaining good oral health by keeping your retainer clean is one of the most critical parts of post-straightening care.

Water, soap or toothpaste won't always do the trick. Muck and gunk can build up in the numerous crevices of the retainer in areas that standard cleaning practices can't reach. Several consumer products specifically target these areas to ensure your retainer gets a deep cleaning.

Here are some of the finest consumer products to help learn how to clean retainers and maintain the best oral health possible.

This product is not easy to find in local drugstores but can be purchased online at Amazon or other retailers. To clean the retainer, drop a tablet into warm water and place your retainer inside. The retainer should be clean within 15 minutes. Retainer Brite tablets are best for plastic appliances and won't harshly affect the material. The formulation dissolves old plaque buildup and helps prevent future buildup. They are also Kosher and generally work for all types of retainers!

Invisalign's popular cleaning product is specially designed to kill bacteria that grow on retainers and aligners . They prevent odors, staining and discoloration. To use the cleaning crystals, run your retainer under warm water before stirring an entire packet of crystals in a glass of warm water. Place the retainers fully in the water and let soak for 15-30 minutes. Then, wash them again under warm water and brush them with a soft-bristled toothbrush to finish the deep cleaning.

Shyne switches the process up, offering a product you apply directly to the retainer before you put it in. The whitening foam is one of several wearable cleaners designed for use while wearing the aligner or retainer.

Shyne Whitening Foam's convenient method of action and small size also makes it ideal for travelers who don't want to deal with the hassle of carrying around multiple cleaning products. The foam also won't damage the material.

However, it is important to remember that wearable cleaners only partially replace cleaning solutions. Many professionals recommend getting a deeper clean with a cleaning solution at least once a week in addition to the wearable cleaner.

OAP promises a more natural alternative for cleaning. They have both a foam cleanser and a gel cleanser, both of which are sulfate-free. The company claims it is just as effective as cleaning solutions. Apply the product, scrub the retainer and rinse it off.

Cleaning a retainer is equally as important as daily brushing and flossing. Your retainer will be in your mouth most of the day long-term. You probably don't want to put a dirty plastic appliance into your mouth for several hours a day, allowing bacteria to proliferate in your teeth and gums. Consider these consumer cleaning products and others to ensure your oral health remains in tip-top shape. Keep in mind how much clear aligners cost and remember that a clean retainer helps to solidify that investment.