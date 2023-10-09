Expert Reveals The Best Destinations For A Winter Beach Break

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With the short days just a few weeks away, experts from Ubuy have revealed their top 3 destinations for a winter beach break this cold season.



Escaping the cold and wet weather on British shores is a popular option, with some 29% of the population of the UK choosing to do so each year.



So where are the best destinations according to Ubuy? Ubuy's expert comments:



“Let's start with Dubai. This is a place that has already played host to over a quarter of the UK adult population. According to our own statistics , 26% of Brits have been and most of them would definitely go back.



You can still expect temperatures in the high 20s through December here and there's negligible (if any) rain even over winter.



You're also spoiled for choice for beaches here, with a long list of spectacular ones including White Beach, Sunset Beach, Mercato Beach and Jumeirah Beach.



With a flight time of around 7 hours from Heathrow, Dubai is definitely not short haul but doesn't take you the entire day to get there either.”



Ubuy's expert adds:



“A little closer to home is the Canary Islands, which enjoy beautifully mild to warm temperatures in the winter months (typically up to low 20s) and again far less rain that you'll find in the UK.



There are plenty of beaches too. The variation in the beaches is quite something. From the white sands of Cotillo Lagoons in Fuerteventura to the black volcanic sands of Playa la Arena beach in Tenerife, you have lots of choice.



Better than that? It's little over 4 hours to fly from London to the Canary Islands.”



The experts then went on to add a further option for those happier to travel further:



“Barbados is hard to beat when it comes to beaches. In fact, this is an island synonymous with pure white sands and turquoise waters. Carlisle Bay beach close to Bridgetown, Crane Beach and Mullins Beach are just three amongst scores of beaches that look like something straight out of the movies.



And in December, you can expect high 20s temperatures. You tend to get a little more rain in Barbados than you do in Dubai or the Canary islands. But if you're there for a week, you should expect plenty of sunshine too.



You'll have to travel a little further for the pleasure, with the flight time from Heathrow coming in at around 9 hours.”

