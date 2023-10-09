15Th ANNUAL REEL FILM FESITVAL & SYMPOSIUM TO SHOWCASE FILMMAKERS MAKING HONEST FILMS ABOUT ADDICTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

REEL Film Festival

Writers In Treatment and The Guest House, Ocala Presents Festival Beginning on October 27 at Laemmle NoHo Cinema

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Writers In Treatment and The Guest House, Ocala is excited to announce The 15th Annual REEL Film Festival & Symposium. The 3-day event showcases first-time filmmakers and experienced professionals who make films about addiction, treatment, recovery and mental health issues. Slated for screening is an eclectic lineup of new features, documentaries and shorts from American and international filmmakers.After each film, the filmmaker will perform a question-and-answer session or a clinician will do a mini-interactive process group with audience members. There will be engagement with the audience to welcome their comments, reviews, feelings and observations. These discussions will offer information on addiction as experienced by communities and families.The REEL Film Festival & Symposium, in its 15th year, is scheduled for Friday, October 27, Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 at the Laemmle NoHo Cinema in North Hollywood from 5 until 11 p.m.Opening night will feature two local filmmakers, Aimee Graham and Cal Barnes, with "The Allnighter” and“The Astrid Experience." On Saturday, the festival will highlight "Bay St. Healer,” wherein a well-known psychiatrist decries overprescribing psychiatric medication. The festival will conclude on Sunday with“Our American Family,” often compared to the iconic PBS series“An American Family."Also scheduled for a screening is the Israeli film“Stuck,” which tells the story of Hatzil, a young army veteran with PTSD, and his two friends, Elad and Yachta, travel to the Golan heights and find themself stuck in a minefield. Veterans can see this film free of charge.“Addiction is a human condition that affects many in a variety of ways. While these films may be difficult to watch, they can provoke empathy and sometimes act as a cautionary tale. They can help us understand ourselves or a loved one in a very powerful way.” said Leonard Lee Buschel, co-founder of Writers In Treatment and Creator of The REEL Film Festival & Symposium.Mr. Buschel also expressed gratitude for the supporter of this year's festival presenting sponsor The Guest House, Ocala.In addition to films, there will also be a Narcan training session at the festival. Narcan training provides information on how to recognize an opioid overdose, administer naloxone, and care for the individual until emergency services arrive.DetailsTickets are $10 and can be purchased on or call 310-767-6970The event will take place Friday, October 27 through Saturday, October 29 from 5 to 11 p.m.Opening night networking party on Friday, October 27 from 5-6:30 p.m.Location: Laemmle NoHo Cinema5240 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601About REEL Film FestivalThe REEL Recovery Film Festival and Symposium is presented by Writers In Treatment. The multi-day event is a celebration of film, recovery and fellowship. The festival showcases filmmakers who make honest films about addiction, alcoholism, behavioral disorders, treatment and recovery. Slated for screening is an eclectic lineup of contemporary films, documentaries and shorts from American and international, first-time filmmakers and industry veterans. To learn more, visit /.# # #

Cara Downs

MediaVista Public Relations

+1 323-316-5228

email us here