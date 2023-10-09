US Light Energy CEO Mark Richardson Named To 10 Best Ceos Of 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Industry Tech Outlook has acknowledged Mark Richardson as one of its top 10 Best CEOs.

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- US Light Energy , a leading renewable energy development company, is pleased to announce the recognition of its CEO, Mark Richardson , for his incredible leadership by the online publication Industry Tech Outlook . The premium award is a testament to Mark's ongoing effort to shape a shared vision of excellence for US Light Energy.Two critical components create the foundation for Mark's approach to running the #2 solar development company in New York: education or training and efficiency. With job-specific education and a never-ending desire to extend that knowledge, efficiency is a natural byproduct that only improves over time. Mastering the development of training and efficiency puts personnel in a position to be successful, which leads to the prosperity of the business.“Education and training are those things that you will never be done with because there will always be things that you did not know that you could know. And these are the two biggest things that I focus on. Despite this, I feel there are always improvements that we can make within our own processes, including ongoing training, process improvements, and additional educational opportunities. I ensure that we work on it within our organization and make a conscientious effort to get people involved. Actually, it is a requirement for the team to participate in these efforts so we can create an environment of constant improvement and evolution,” says Mark.Currently, there's a lot of excitement for the renewable energy industry.“We are in a once-in-a-multi-generational transformation much like the industrial revolution was when that took place. We are going through a new industrial revolution, an energy transformation. It is transformative in ways that we do not even yet fully understand, and that is incredibly interesting to me. We need to transition our aging infrastructure to meet today's needs,” states Mark.Industry Tech Outlook is an online publication that highlights the latest trends and technologies to assist critical decision-makers in driving corporate performance by incorporating technology within its infrastructure. Its platform provides readers with the ideologies and innovations of various industry leaders and big tech giants, helping organizations leverage information into a transformative solution for their respective industries. Industry Tech Outlook recognizes the best industry leaders and experts who share their insights and wisdom for propelling their enterprises forward in their industries.US Light Energy is proud to pave the way for renewable energy growth. Under Mark Richardson's innovative vision, sustainable energy is gaining traction throughout New York. While community solar is a specialty of US Light Energy, Mark has his sights set on expanding even further with utility-scale solar. US Light Energy is leading the charge for a new generation.About the Company:US Light Energy is a New York-based distributed generation energy development company specializing in Community Solar facilities and renewable energy solutions for residential, small commercial, and municipal customers. They manage the development process, working on behalf of all the stakeholders: land and business owners, local authorities (AHJ's), engineers, vendors, contractors, and financiers throughout the origination, design, permitting, and construction processes. With more than 30 years of Solar RV, Energy Industry, and Real Estate Development experience, US Light Energy creates distributed renewable energy solutions where everyone can be proud to participate and help create a better future for future generations and the planet.

