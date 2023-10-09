IXP Corporation Donates Specialized First Responders Kit To East Windsor Police Department

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

East Windsor Police Chief Jason Hart Receives Unique Kits from IXP Corporation.

EAST WINDSOR, NJ, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IXP Corporation , a leading provider of innovative public safety and emergency response solutions, has generously donated a specialized First Responders Kit to the East Windsor Police Department. This kit is designed to provide vital support in emergency situations involving children on the Autism spectrum, helping first responders effectively and compassionately address their unique needs.Children on the Autism spectrum can have distinctive sensitivities and communication challenges, which can make emergency situations particularly stressful for them and their families. In response to this challenge, IXP Corporation has identified an innovative kit called a ' Carter Kit TM ' that includes a range of tools and resources specially tailored to calm and assist Autistic children during emergencies.These kits donated by IXP Corporation to the East Windsor Police Department include a series of sensory-friendly items, visual aids, communication tools, and other resources that enable first responders to establish a safe and comfortable environment for the child. These resources are designed to reduce anxiety, facilitate communication, and improve overall outcomes in critical situations."We are incredibly grateful to IXP Corporation for their generous donation of these specialized First Responders Kit," said Jason Hart, Chief of the East Windsor Police Department. "This kit will be an invaluable asset to our officers when responding to emergencies involving children on the Autism spectrum. It reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of care and support to all members of our community, especially those with unique needs."IXP Corporation's commitment to community well-being and public safety is evident in its dedication to finding innovative solutions that enhance our emergency response capabilities. This donation exemplifies their mission to positively impact the communities they serve."We believe in the importance of ensuring that all individuals receive the care and support they need during emergencies," said Dave Jantas, a spokesperson for IXP Corporation. "We are proud to support the East Windsor Police Department and the Autism community by providing them with this specialized kit, which we hope will help create safer and more compassionate emergency responses."This donation represents a significant step forward in enhancing emergency response capabilities and ensuring that individuals on the Autism spectrum receive the specialized care they deserve during critical incidents.For more information about IXP Corporation and its innovative solutions for public safety, please visit .About Carter KitsTM Sensory Bags:Carter KitsTM is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that began as a grassroots call to action embodied by a simple text message sent by detective Justin Severs with the Saginaw Township Police Department to two of his first responder friends stating – "We need a tool to help us when we arrive at a scene with a special needs child."Justin's son Carter has autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and his idea was to equip as many police, fire, and EMS vehicles as possible with the means to calm distressed children like his son Carter when arriving on the scene. Through his network of friends, family, parents of autistic children, and medical professionals, the idea of the Carter KitsTM Sensory Bag was conceived and eventually brought to market.About IXP Corporation:IXP Corporation is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the public safety and emergency response industry. With a mission to improve community well-being through advanced technologies and dedicated service, IXP Corporation works tirelessly to enhance its emergency communications capabilities to create safer communities for all. For more information, please visit .Media Contact:Mike Underwood | Director, Integrated Marketing | Communications| Brand Strategy609-759-5096 | |

Mike Underwood

IXP Corporation

+1 609-759-5096



