The Beljanski Foundation Selects Womabel ® To Advance Breast Cancer Research

The research project is aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of Womabel in breast cancer stem cells.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Beljanski Foundation , a cutting-edge nonprofit cancer research institute, is pleased to announce its selection of Womabel, a new product launched by Maison Beljanski, for groundbreaking breast cancer research. This innovative research project will be conducted with the prestigious Kansas University Medical Center.

The Beljanski Foundation's dedication to advancing cancer research is unwavering, and this latest initiative marks a significant step forward in the fight against breast cancer. The primary objective of this collaborative project is to assess the potential of Womabel in targeting and eradicating breast cancer stem cells, a crucial aspect of finding effective treatments for this devastating disease.

To fund this vital research endeavor, The Beljanski Foundation, one of the top-rated nonprofits, as designated by GreatNonprofits, the preeminent platform for community endorsements and reviews of charitable organizations, will channel the proceeds generated from the upcoming "Winning the War on Cancer, The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference." The conference is scheduled from October 13 to 15, 2023, at the Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk, FL. With a fundraising target of $240,000, the event promises to be integral to advancing breast cancer research and improving the lives of those affected by this condition.

The Beljanski Foundation is proud to be at the forefront of the fight against breast cancer with an innovative research program targeting cancer stem cells. The organization is grateful for the support of the Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk and all conference attendees who contribute to this important research endeavor.

The primary goal of The Beljanski Foundation is to investigate and disseminate information about safe, non-toxic natural solutions that can independently or in combination with conventional Western medicine effectively address cancer and other chronic diseases through natural means. Sylvie Beljanski, a renowned and award-winning author, established the foundation. She is the daughter of Dr. Mirko Beljanski, a pioneering researcher whose groundbreaking contributions to cancer research formed the cornerstone of this unique organization.

"If I can make a difference by sharing with the world this information about fighting cancer naturally, it was all worth it," says Sylvie Beljanski.

Mirko Beljanski's legacy endures with his products, known as the Beljanski® Products, distributed by Maison Beljanski. Maison Beljanski advocates for a holistic approach to health and wellness, addressing the individual's well-being.

