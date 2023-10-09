Minerals Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or“the Company”) announced today that it will release results for its third quarter ended October 1, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.
The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed at Minerals Technologies' website at
About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2022.
MENAFN09102023004107003653ID1107216096
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.