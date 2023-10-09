Leadership Changes Announced At Solatube International, A Kingspan Light + Air Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Solatube International Inc. , the world's-leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs), announces new leadership appointments as part of its ongoing growth and strategic development.Robert E. Westfall, Jr., who has formally served as president of Solatube International Inc., has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO). With an impressive 27-year tenure at the company, Westfall brings a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience to his new role. His deep commitment and infectious passion for Solatube have been pivotal to the company's success. While stepping into the CEO position, Westfall will continue to contribute to the company as an advisor, ensuring a smooth transition and providing a solid foundation for future business development.Stepping into the role of president at Solatube International will be the company's newest addition, Francisco Lopez. Lopez joins the Solatube team with an impressive background and proven track record of leadership in various industries. Notably, he held pivotal positions at Jacuzzi, where he spearheaded channel and product marketing strategies, both domestically and internationally, in the hot tub and bath industry since 2012. Prior to his tenure at Jacuzzi, Lopez made significant contributions at JP Morgan Chase & Co, where he built and led retail teams, and at Grober León, where he played an instrumental role in opening new export markets for footwear fabrics. Lopez holds a master's degree from Thunderbird, Global School of International Business.“For the past 27 years, building the Solatube International brand across the world has been the thrill ride of a lifetime and I'm very proud of all we have achieved over the decades,” said Westfall.“We're excited to have Francisco Lopez join as president, bringing his fresh perspective as we move into our next era with the support of our parent company, Kingspan Light + Air.”"I'm honored to step into the role of president at Solatube International during this pivotal moment in the company's history," said Lopez. "Solatube's legacy of innovation and commitment to excellence is undeniable, and I look forward to helping ensure its future success.”Marci Bonham, president, The Americas, Kingspan Light + Air, also expressed her enthusiasm, stating“With the Solatube International acquisition and leadership changes, Kingspan Light + Air is positioned to enter the next phase of growth, strengthening Kingspan's position as the industry leader in daylighting solutions, executing ambitious business and customer strategies, driving new innovations and reaching our ambitious Planet Passionate sustainability goals."For over 30 years, Solatube International has gained global recognition for its advanced tubular daylighting technology and ability to deliver broad spectrum daylight to spaces that were once unimaginable. Today, more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube TDDs, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers' experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores, offices and facilities.With these leadership changes, Solatube International is primed for continued success, fortified by exceptional leadership and a team of dedicated professionals. The company remains unwavering in its commitment to delivering energy-efficient daylighting (as an interior source of lighting) to all, with the well-being of people and the planet at its heart.About Solatube InternationalSolatube International, Inc., a Kingspan Light + Air company, is widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) and has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. For more information about the company and its related products, visit .###

