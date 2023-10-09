EVOH Films For Packaging Market To Hit $8.01Bn By 2032 With 5.05% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EVOH Films for Packaging Market

EVOH Films for Packaging market covering 30 + countries including analysis US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

ROCKVILLE , MARYLAND, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The EVOH films for packaging market is projected to reach US$ 8.01 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.05% from 2022 to 2032 global sales of EVOH films for packaging is estimated at US$ 5.04 Bn in 2022. Increasing preference for flexible packaging that is customer friendly, sustainable and prolongs shelf life of products is expected to propel the demand for EVOH film packing during the assessment year.In the ever-evolving world of packaging materials, the quest for eco-friendly, efficient, and safe solutions remains a top priority. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) films have emerged as a key player in the packaging industry, offering an impressive array of properties that make them highly desirable. However, the widespread adoption of EVOH films for packaging comes with its own set of challenges and considerations, particularly in the context of sustainability.EVOH Films: An OverviewEthylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) is a synthetic polymer characterized by its excellent gas barrier properties, transparency, and resistance to oils and chemicals. These characteristics make EVOH films a popular choice for a wide range of packaging applications, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial products.Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :Key players in EVOH films for packaging market.Mondi Group.Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.Kuraray Co. Ltd.Amcor Ltd.Berry Global Inc..Coveris Holdings S.A..Winpak Ltd.Key Properties of EVOH Films1.Gas Barrier: EVOH films have exceptional gas barrier properties, particularly when it comes to oxygen. This feature is crucial for extending the shelf life of perishable products and preventing the oxidation of sensitive materials.2.Transparency: EVOH films are highly transparent, allowing consumers to see the contents of the package. This is especially important for food products, as it provides a visual appeal and helps build consumer trust.3.Resistance to Oils and Chemicals: EVOH films are resistant to oils and chemicals, making them suitable for packaging products that may contain these substances.4.Processability: EVOH films can be easily processed using conventional methods such as extrusion, thermoforming, and lamination, making them versatile for various packaging formats.5.Recyclability: EVOH films can be recycled, which aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability in the packaging industry.Challenges in EVOH Packaging1.Environmental Concerns: While EVOH films offer numerous advantages, they also raise environmental concerns. The production of EVOH involves the use of fossil fuels and energy-intensive processes, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.2.Recycling Challenges: While EVOH films are technically recyclable, they are often used in multi-layer packaging structures, which can make separation and recycling difficult. This hinders efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote a circular economy.3.Limited Biodegradability: EVOH films are not biodegradable, which means they persist in the environment for a long time if not properly managed.4.Consumer Awareness: Many consumers are not aware of EVOH and its recyclability. Improving awareness and education about sustainable packaging options is crucial for making informed choices.Sustainability and the EVOH Packaging DilemmaThe paradox of EVOH packaging lies in its excellent barrier properties and the environmental concerns associated with its production and disposal. To address this dilemma, the packaging industry is exploring various strategies to make EVOH packaging more sustainable:1.Bio-Based EVOH: Researchers are working on developing bio-based EVOH, which can be derived from renewable resources like corn or sugarcane. Bio-based EVOH has the potential to reduce the environmental footprint of EVOH films.2.Recycling Technologies: Advances in recycling technologies, such as specialized equipment for multi-layer packaging, are being developed to facilitate the recycling of EVOH-containing materials.3.Design for Recycling: Packaging designers are encouraged to create packaging structures that are easier to recycle, including those containing EVOH films.4.Sustainable Sourcing: Encouraging the responsible sourcing of EVOH materials and promoting closed-loop recycling systems can help mitigate environmental concerns.Competitive LandscapeEVOH film for packaging manufacturers are exploring new and innovative designs focusing on consumer convenience. Key manufacturers are utilizing consumer inclination towards sustainable packaging in way of new product development. For instance,.March 2021, Ireland-based, Smurfit Kappa has launched an EVOH film as part of its Bag-in-Box solution. This 60-micron film, marketed as E Compact 60, makes less use of plastic as compared to its counterparts. This packaging is said to be sustainable, resistant to gases and offers enhanced customer convenience. 