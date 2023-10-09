Dubber & Alianza Collaborate To Elevate Cloud Communications For Csps Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cloud communications provider makes cutting-edge conversational intelligence available to a network of over 200 communication service providers

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB), the global leader in conversational intelligence and capture, today announced a new strategic alliance with Alianza , the communications cloud for service providers, in which Dubber will be providing state-of-the-art conversational intelligence solutions into the Alianza platform. This new offering will assist in extending the benefits of AI-driven insights to a platform of more than 200 communication service providers (CSPs).

Redefining Communication with AI

As a leading cloud communications company with a diverse range of CSP customers, from emerging to established Tier 1 providers, Alianza is dedicated to driving innovation for its service providers.

With the integration of Dubber's suite of capture tools and AI-driven insights, Alianza will equip CSPs with cutting-edge capabilities to put them at the forefront of the global shift towards conversational intelligence. This includes unified recording, in-depth analytics, and voice AI, enabling service providers to extract maximum value from communication data and provide end users with services that are uniquely differentiated.

"Dubber provides innovative, value-added services to our service providers as an integrated part of Alianza's robust cloud communications product suite,” said Dag Peak, Chief Product Officer, Alianza.“Dubber's market-leading ability to provide unified call recording and advanced analytics at scale complements our cloud-native solution perfectly.”

Leveling the Playing Field

In an era where artificial intelligence is allowing smaller players in the market to leverage the capabilities of industry giants, Alianza's decision to make advanced conversational intelligence available to its CSPs is both strategic and timely. This new partnership allows Dubber to extend its leading conversational intelligence solutions to Alianza's extensive CSP customer base, furthering the company's mission to ensure businesses extract valuable insights from their communications.

Dubber's approach goes beyond transcription by using AI to capture content and transform pivotal points in conversations into actionable insights. This helps service providers differentiate their business, innovate, and monetize their networks.

“Alianza is well known in our industry for their relentless focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience. They have invested significant resources in building their own truly cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform built for service providers and their customers,” said Steve McGovern, CEO, Dubber.“Like Dubber, Alianza recognizes the value of delivering a cloud platform to service providers and our companies share a common vision of where our industry is headed. As voice data capture becomes increasingly critical for service providers and end-users alike, we look forward to working closely with their team to provide Dubber's platform-as-a-feature and call recording capabilities as an integral part of their Business Cloud Communications solution.”

About Dubber:

Dubber, the global leader in network based conversation intelligence, offers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance communications for end users and benefit our Communication Service Provider (CSP) partners. Listed on the ASX, the company's innovative cloud platform connects to over 205 CSPs, capturing crucial information from voice, video, chat, and SMS data, also known as 'Moments.' By harnessing advanced capture and AI technologies, Dubber transforms these moments into valuable business insights, enabling CSPs to differentiate, innovate, and monetize their networks.

About Alianza:

Alianza is the communications cloud for service providers. We help our customers supercharge growth, reduce costs, and transform into modern techcos. With Alianza, service providers can navigate the end of the softswitch era and upgrade to a cloud-native solution to power both legacy voice and next-gen cloud communications services - including cloud meetings, collaboration, and text messaging. Our team of experts are passionate about simplifying service delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences for more than 200 service providers. Learn more about our solutions at and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

