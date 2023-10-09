(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Receiving 2 Redeemed: A Lifeline for Veterans Rebuilding Lives After Homelessness

LORETTO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For veterans grappling with homelessness and individuals seeking recovery and re-entry into society, Receiving 2 Redeemed, stands as a beacon of hope and second chances.Founded by Terrance Cecil with a firm belief that everyone deserves a chance at redemption, the organization provides housing, education, and comprehensive support services, offering a pathway to healing, self-discovery, and a renewed sense of purpose. Using lived experience mixed with evidence-based practice, this program comes from the heart and is working to solve one of the region's biggest problems - homelessness.Terrance Cecil's inspiration to create Receiving 2 Redeemed arose from a fundamental stance: no veteran should ever face homelessness. His dedication to this cause is rooted in the conviction that one mistake should not define a person's worth.Cecil states, "Just because you make a bad decision like drugs or jail, it doesn't make you a bad person. Everyone deserves another chance to redeem themselves."Receiving 2 Redeemed focuses on addressing the critical issues of veteran homelessness, re-entry into society, and recovery from addiction. Recognizing the fundamental importance of having a place to call home, the organization offers affordable housing options tailored to the unique needs of veterans, individuals in recovery, and those transitioning out of homelessness.In addition to housing, Receiving2Redeemed strongly emphasizes education and skill-building. Through partnerships with local educational institutions and vocational training programs, the organization offers a range of educational opportunities to help individuals develop new skills and enhance their employability. Receiving2Redeemed empowers individuals to break the cycle of homelessness and achieve sustainable, independent living by equipping them with the tools necessary for success.Understanding that recovery and re-entry into society are complex journeys, Receiving2Redeemed provides comprehensive support services. These services include counseling, addiction recovery programs, job placement assistance, and access to essential resources such as healthcare and mental health support.Receiving 2 Redeemed echoes Cecil's vision: "Together, we can make this world a better, safer place." The organization invites the community, businesses, and individuals alike to join hands in supporting their mission. Whether through volunteering, providing resources, or offering employment opportunities, every contribution plays a vital role in helping veterans and others in need reintegrate into society.About Receiving2Redeemed:Receiving2Redeemed is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing, education, and support services for veterans, individuals in recovery, and those experiencing homelessness. Founded by Terrance Cecil, the organization aims to empower individuals to rebuild their lives, promote community integration, and foster lasting positive change. Through their comprehensive approach, Receiving2Redeemed seeks to eradicate homelessness and create a society that offers redemption and personal growth opportunities.Receiving 2 Redeemed urges the public to connect via their Facebook page to learn more about their initiatives, volunteer opportunities, and ways to get involved.For press inquiries and further information, please contact:

