Red Cat Holdings To Participate In Two October 2023 Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, announces that it will participate in two October 2023 conferences.

Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference Series Dr. Allan Evans, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a Drone Panel Discussion at the Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring all Corners of the Tech Sector. The conference is being held virtually on October 10 – 11, 2023.

Event: Maxim Group Tech Conference Series Drone Panel Discussion: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 10:00am ET (Track 1)

Investors can register to access a live webcast of the panel discussion here .

Dr. Evans will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

8 th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

Jeff Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 8th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference. The conference is being held at the Wyndham Grand Harborside Hotel in Jupiter, FL on October 12, 2023.

Event: 8th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference Presentation Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 11:00am ET (Track 2, Preserve Ballroom B) Webcast Link:

A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the conference both through the same link and on the Company's investor relations section of its website at .

Mr. Thompson and Dr. Allan Evans, Chief Operating Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations. Red Cat's solutions are designed to“Dominate the NightTM” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at redcat .

