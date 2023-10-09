ETC Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC's Chief Executive Officer and President stated,“We are pleased with the overall 72% increase in second quarter sales vs. prior year, as well our 36% increase in bookings in the second quarter when compared to prior year. This has increased our backlog 336%, to the current $111.3 million compared to prior year. This increased backlog, along with a solid pipeline of opportunities, position us well moving forward.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results of Operations

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to ETC

Net loss attributable to ETC was ($0.4) million, or ($0.04) diluted earnings per share, in the 2024 fiscal second quarter, compared to net income attributable to ETC of $1.2 million during the 2023 fiscal second quarter, equating to $0.07 diluted earnings per share. The $1.6 million variance is due primarily to the effect of proceeds gained on the sale of the facility at 125 James Way, Southampton, PA in 2023 fiscal second quarter partially offset by improved operating results in 2024 fiscal second quarter.

Net Sales

Net sales in the 2024 fiscal second quarter were $9.0 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 72.2%, compared to 2023 fiscal second quarter net sales of $5.2 million. The increase in net sales was driven by a $2.2 million or 168.7% increase in sterilizer systems and a $1.7 million or 64.9% increase in ATS net sales in 2024 fiscal second quarter compared to 2023 fiscal second quarter net sales. Bookings in the 2024 fiscal second quarter were $19.7 million, which were driven by $17.6 of Sterilizer Systems orders.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the 2024 fiscal second quarter of $2.3 million increased from $1.3 million in the 2023 fiscal second quarter, an increase of $1.0 million or 80.7%. Gross profit margin of 25.4% increased 1.2% compared to 24.2% in 2023 second fiscal quarter. The increase in gross profit margin was mainly due to the positive impact of higher sales on a partially fixed manufacturing cost base.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, including sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development, for the 2024 fiscal second quarter were $2.4 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 7.3%, compared to $2.2 million for the 2023 fiscal second quarter. The increase in operating expenses was due primarily to higher selling expenses.

Other Expenses (Income), Net

Other expense, net, for the 2024 fiscal second quarter was $0.1 million compared to other income of ($2.2) million for the 2023 fiscal second quarter, an unfavorable variance of $2.3 million. This is directly a result of the facility sale of 125 James Way in 2023 fiscal second quarter referenced above.

Fiscal 2024 First Half Results of Operations

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to ETC

Net loss attributable to ETC was ($1.5) million, or ($0.11) diluted earnings per share, in the 2024 fiscal first half, compared to net income attributable to ETC of $0.6 million during the 2023 fiscal first half, equating to $0.02 diluted earnings per share. The ($2.1) million variance is due primarily to the effect of a gain on the sale of the facility at 125 James Way, Southampton, PA in the 2023 fiscal first half partially offset by improved operating results in the 2024 fiscal first half.

Net Sales

Net sales in the 2024 fiscal first half were $16.7 million, an increase of $5.6 million, or 50.1%, compared to 2023 fiscal first half net sales of $11.1 million. The increase in net sales is attributable to a $3.2 million or 92.2% increase in sterilizer systems and a $3.1 million or 75.7% increase in ATS 2024 fiscal first half net sales offset by $1.3 million or (55.3%) decrease in environmental net sales in the 2024 fiscal first half as compared to the 2023 fiscal first half.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the 2024 fiscal first half was $4.1 million compared to $2.9 million in the 2023 fiscal first half, an increase of $1.2 million, or 42.5%. The increase in gross profit was due to an increase in net sales slightly offset by lower gross profit margin. Gross profit margins were negatively affected during the 2024 fiscal first half as the company began to ramp up employment to handle the significant increase in backlog.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, including sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development, for the 2024 fiscal first half were $5.0 million, an increase of $0.7 million, or 17.4%, compared to $4.2 million for the 2023 fiscal first half. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increased expense related to higher sales and personnel expense as the company continues to grow operations to deliver on the increasing sales backlog.

Other Expenses (Income), Net

Other expense, net for the 2024 fiscal first half was $0.1 million compared to other income, net of ($2.2) million for the 2023 fiscal first half, an unfavorable variance of $2.3 million. This is directly a result of the facility sale of 125 James Way in 2023 fiscal first half referenced above.

Cash Flows from Operating, Investing, and Financing Activities

During the 2024 fiscal first half, the Company used $5.9 million of cash from operating activities, due primarily from an increase in accounts receivable, slightly offset by an increase in accounts payable, as compared to providing $9.7 million during the 2023 fiscal first half.

Cash used for investing activities was $0.2 million during the 2024 fiscal first half primarily relates to funds used for capital expenditures of equipment and software development as compared to $2.6 million used in support of the new facility lease created by the right of use asset during the fiscal first half of 2023.

The Company's financing activities included increased borrowings of $4.7 million during the first half of fiscal 2024 under the Company's credit facility as compared to using $6.0 million of cash during the 2023 fiscal first half for repayments under the Company's credit facilities.

About ETC

ETC was incorporated in 1969 in Pennsylvania. For over five decades, we have provided our customers with products, services, and support. Innovation, continuous technological improvement and enhancement, and product quality are core values that are critical to our success. We are a significant supplier and innovator in the following areas: (i) software driven products and services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, fixed and rotary wing upset prevention and recovery and spatial disorientation, and both suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight, collectively, Aircrew Training Systems (“ATS”); (ii) altitude (hypobaric) chambers; (iii) hyperbaric chambers for multiple persons (multiplace chambers); (iv) Advanced Disaster Management Simulators (“ADMS”); (v) steam and gas (ethylene oxide) sterilizer systems (“Sterilizer Systems” or“Sterilizers”); and (vi) environmental testing and simulation systems (“ETSS”).

We operate in two primary business segments, Aerospace Solutions (“Aerospace”) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (“CIS”). Aerospace encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of: (i) ATS products; (ii) altitude (hypobaric) chambers; (iii) hyperbaric chambers for multiple persons (multiplace chambers); and (iv) ADMS, as well as integrated logistics support (“ILS”) for customers who purchase these products or similar products manufactured by other parties. These products and services provide customers with an offering of comprehensive solutions for improved readiness and reduced operational costs. Sales of our Aerospace products are made principally to U.S. and foreign government agencies and to civil aviation organizations. CIS encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of: (i) steam and gas (ethylene oxide) sterilizer systems; and (ii) ETSS; as well as parts and service support for customers who purchase these products or similar products manufactured by other parties. Sales of our CIS products are made principally to the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries.

ETC-PZL Aerospace Industries Sp. z o.o. (“ETC-PZL”), our 100%-owned subsidiary in Warsaw, Poland, is currently our only operating subsidiary. ETC-PZL manufactures certain simulators and provides software to support products manufactured domestically within our Aerospace segment.

The majority of our net sales are generated from long-term contracts with U.S. and foreign government agencies (including foreign military sales (“FMS”) contracted through the U.S. Government) for the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of ATS products, including Chambers and the simulators manufactured and sold through ETC-PZL, collectively, ATS. The Company also enters into long-term contracts with domestic customers for the sale of sterilizers and ETSS. Net sales of ADMS are generally much shorter term in nature and vary between domestic and international customers. We generally provide our products and services under fixed-price contracts.

ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC's headquarters is located in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“future”,“predict”,“potential”,“intend”, or“continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.