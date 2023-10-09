Digital Signage Market Size Is Expected To Reach $32.12 Billion By 2026 | Registering A CAGR Of 8.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Signage Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Digital Signage Market by Offering, Product, Location, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

The global digital signage market size was valued at $17.23 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $32.12 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Digital signage is an emerging technology, which offers high image resolution, and better picture quality over traditional displays. It offers enhanced contrast over the traditional OLED and LED display technologies. Moreover, it features enhanced response time. In addition, the consumption of power by digital signage is less as compared to other technologies such as LEDs and OLEDs.

Digital signage depends majorly on hardware components to ensure the delivery of high-quality content. These displays have replaced the traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LED and LCD displays, used across various industries. In the current business scenario, it is crucial to employ efficient systems for advertising, owing to the development of numerous user engagement devices and applications. Electronic signage is a cost-effective medium of promoting and branding any product or service; this advantage drives the digital signage market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the digital signage industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, digital signage market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the digital signage industry include:

⦁Koninklijke Philips N.V.

⦁ViewSonic Corporation

⦁SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

⦁Sony Corporation

⦁NEC Corporation

⦁LG Electronics

⦁iSEMC (HHSD Technology)

⦁Panasonic Corporation

⦁Volanti Displays

⦁Planar Systems

Digital signage is a class of large display screen formats that improve the visual experience with its professional-grade image quality and are mostly used for endorsing and advertising. These displays have replaced the traditional small and micro-display screens with large wall-sized LED and LCD displays, used across various industries. They are designed for applications that require the vendors to engage their customers/audiences with its wider viewing angle and to extract maximum effectiveness from the marketing messages.

Decrease in cost of displays and improved customer experience are the factors that drive the growth of the digital signage industry worldwide. In addition, development of government bodies as well as fast growing educational sector contributes toward the growth in digital signage industry. Technological developments including near field communication are expected to create greater opportunities. Advent of touch screen technology is also expected to open new avenues.

Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels and rapid digitalization and decline in demand for traditional billboards are the factors that drive the growth of the digital signage market. However, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays and lack of standard policy and power problems hampers the digital signage market growth to a certain extent.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises analytical depiction of the global digital signage market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall digital signage market outlook is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current digital signage market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the digital signage industry.

⦁The report includes the digital signage market share of key vendors and market trends.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

