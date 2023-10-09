Stryker To Host Investor Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kalamazoo, Michigan, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, in Mahwah, New Jersey.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at Stryker - Events & Presentations . An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at .

