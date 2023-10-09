Amiviz To Showcase Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions At GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AmiViz , the pioneering enterprise B2B cybersecurity marketplace in the Middle East region, is pleased to announce its participation, alongside its key partners at GITEX Global 2023, one of the most significant technology shows in the world. The eagerly awaited event will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai from 16th to 20th October 2023.GITEX will provide an unparalleled platform for AmiViz and its partners to showcase their latest innovations in the field of cybersecurity. With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, organizations across all industries are recognizing the need for robust protection against potential attacks. AmiViz, with its extensive expertise and state-of-the-art solutions, aims to address these concerns and provide peace of mind to businesses.As a trusted industry leader, AmiViz understands the importance of comprehensive cybersecurity measures and the integration of the relevant tools. With an unwavering focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions for application security, brand defense, and SOC empowerment, featuring the latest in Exposure Management, Threat Intelligence, SIEM, and SOAR, AmiViz ensures that its products are designed to safeguard businesses against evolving threats.At the exhibition, AmiViz will be unveiling new cybersecurity products that encompass advanced threat detection, incident response, and vulnerability management. This integrated solution offers real-time monitoring and analysis of network traffic, allowing organizations to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks. By seamlessly integrating with existing network infrastructure, AmiViz provides a user-friendly and effective solution that optimizes security operations."We are thrilled to be part of this prominent technology exhibition in Dubai," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz. "Our cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, in conjunction with our valued partners, demonstrate our dedication to protecting businesses from ever-evolving threats. This year AmiViz will debut its latest range of products that are sure to captivate the audience with their transformative potential. We believe that these new products will revolutionize the industry and pave the way for exciting advancements in technology.”Ilyas added,“In addition to showcasing new solutions from our vendors BlackBerry, AlgoSec, Tenable, ZeroFox, Menlo Security, Swimlane, EfficientIP, ZINAD IT, Contrast Security, Intel 471, YesWeHack, Safe Decision, LogRhythm and CrowdStrike we will also be highlighting our expertise in niche technologies.”With cybersecurity emerging as a top priority for organizations worldwide, AmiViz's participation at this technology exhibition solidifies its position as a leader in the industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand how AmiViz's innovative solutions can fortify their cybersecurity infrastructure and ensure business continuity. All the participating vendors at the AmiViz booth will be holding live demos and the visitors will also get the opportunity to meet the senior executives of the listed technology partners.AmiViz looks forward to engaging with cybersecurity heads, CIOs, CISOs, channel partners and industry experts from across the region to gain valuable insights into their needs and preferences. Visitors can find AmiViz stand in Hall 24 at Booth A40 at Dubai World Trade Center during this year's Gitex.About AmiVizAmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit .

