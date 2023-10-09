Good Greek Relocation Systems Amplifies Fight Against Breast Cancer For Month Of October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multiple Initiatives Including Making Strides Cancer Walks, Men Wear Pink, and CEO's Against Breast Cancer

- Spero GeorgedakisFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This October, Good Greek Relocation Systems isn't just about moving homes; it's about moving hearts and making strides towards a cancer-free future. With a deep-rooted commitment, The World's First and Only Total Relocation Company is expanding its fight against breast cancer, championing multiple initiatives to support the American Cancer Society. Reflecting this commitment, the iconic Pink Good Greek Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Moving Truck has been making rounds, symbolizing faith, strength, and courage.To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Good Greek is proud to announce its sponsorship and participation in the "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk" in both Broward and Palm Beach Counties later this month. The "Making Strides" movement is a significant initiative aimed at raising critical funds to support breast cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, and thrivers throughout their challenging journey. With the enhanced digital services, including one-on-one patient support and 24/7 helplines, the movement is making considerable strides in patient care.Key details:· Making Strides Palm Beach: Saturday, October 14th, Sunset Cove Amphitheatre in Boca Raton, Gates open at 7 a.m.· Making Strides Broward: Saturday, October 21st, Venue Change: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Gates open at 7:30 a.m.Supporters can make donations at the Good Greek Donation Link .For Good Greek Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis, the fight against breast cancer is personal after losing his mother to the disease. He is taking Good Greek's involvement even further by not only serving as an ambassador for“Men Wear Pink of Broward,” but is also raising awareness on the importance of early detection as a newly committed member of“CEOs against Breast Cancer.”"My involvement comes from a place of deep personal commitment. Faith, Strength, and Courage - these are more than just words to me. These values, instilled in me by my beloved mother, Stella define the 'Good Greek Way.' and never wavered during her courageous fight with breast cancer," said Georgedakis. "As the Founder of Good Greek, I'm driven to ensure that we leverage our resources, influence, and community spirit to make measurable strides against breast cancer”.The Good Greek Spero is also helping to raise money through the Men Wear Pink campaign. You can donate to that initiative by clicking here .

