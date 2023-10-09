Wismolabs Amplifies Landmark Global Tracking Data Through Innovative Carrier Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Making order tracking effortlessly understandable for consumers

WISMOlabs' integration with Landmark Global enhances tracking data, elevating the post-purchase experience by making shipment tracking consumer-friendly.

- Dmitri RassadkineSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WISMOlabs, a frontrunner in post-purchase experience solutions, proudly announces its new carrier integration with Landmark Global. This strategic alliance transcends conventional data utilization by not merely assimilating data from Landmark Global tracking API, but significantly enhancing it for a consumer-friendly comprehension.As a distinguished partner in the tech realm, WISMOlabs has been consistently elevating the post-purchase communication dynamics between e-commerce retailers and buyers. The integration with Landmark Global further exemplifies WISMOlabs' commitment to refining the consumer journey by making tracking data more intuitive and accessible."Our integration goes beyond basic data retrieval. We've built a robust framework that refines Landmark Global's tracking data, making it exceedingly straightforward for consumers to understand," said a Dmitri Rassadkine, the Founder from WISMOlabs. "This initiative underscores our incessant pursuit of delivering superior post-purchase experiences while fostering a sense of reliability and trust between retailers and their customers."The enhanced tracking data, courtesy of WISMOlabs' innovative engineering, now offers more granular insights, yet with a simplified interface, ensuring that consumers can effortlessly track their purchases in real-time. This is a significant stride towards demystifying the tracking narrative, making it less technical and more engaging.WISMOlabs extends its gratitude towards Landmark Global for their collaboration and trust. By synergizing their expertise with Landmark Global's robust tracking framework, WISMOlabs continues to pioneer in delivering top-notch post-purchase experiences. The company is thrilled about the myriad possibilities this integration unfolds for enhancing consumer engagement and satisfaction.About WISMOlabs:WISMOlabs is a leading provider of software solutions aimed at revolutionizing the post-purchase experience. By integrating forward-thinking technologies and ensuring customer satisfaction, WISMOlabs continually innovates to keep its offerings relevant, secure, and efficient.

