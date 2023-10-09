Long-Time Devops And Open-Source Leader Brian Dawson Joins Deployhub As Head Of Strategy And Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DeployHub , a leading provider of evidence-based software security solutions , welcomes Brian Dawson as its new Head of Strategy and Marketing. Brian brings over 30 years of software development expertise, having held key roles in product management, developer relations, technical sales, and more. His appointment marks a significant milestone for DeployHub as they continue to expand the adoption and reach of DeployHub's cutting-edge security solution through strategic partnerships and community engagement.

Brian Dawson joins DeployHub from Ripple, where he served as the Head of Global Partner Relations. In this role, he leveraged his extensive industry experience to build and nurture partnerships in and around the XRP Ledger ecosystem. With a strong track record of innovation and a career that spans companies like Sony Computer Entertainment, Linux Foundation, CloudBees, and Collabnet, Brian Dawson is well-equipped to lead DeployHub's strategic efforts. His expertise and influence will undoubtedly accelerate DeployHub's mission to arm every organization with the tools and insights to ensure continuous supply-chain security.

"We are thrilled to have Brian Dawson on board at DeployHub," said Tracy Ragan, DeployHub Co-founder and CEO. "His vast experience, especially in his recent role at Ripple, demonstrates his ability to forge impactful partnerships, which will be invaluable in scaling the adoption of our evidence-based security solution."

The addition of Brian to the DeployHub team, with his years of experience and involvement in DevOps and open source, serves as a testament to the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving challenges of software security.

