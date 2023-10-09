Miller & Smith Announces Only 9 Homesites Remaining At Patapsco Crossing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

90% SOLD – All homesites have been released

- Stephanie EganELLICOTT CITY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Miller & Smith is down to nine final homesites at Patapsco Crossing in Ellicott City, Maryland. Offering desirable homes on spacious, wooded lots, the centrally located community is idyllic for prospective buyers searching for well-crafted spaces in a welcoming atmosphere. With more than 90% of the community sold, there is no better time than now to call Patapsco Crossing home.“This stunning private enclave offers homeowners a living experience that perfectly aligns with their needs and lifestyle," said Sales Manager Stephanie Egan.Patapsco Crossing provides two floorplan options, the Bradburne plan and an extended version, the Bradburne Multi-Gen plan. Priced from the $900,000s, the Bradburne showcases 3,800 square feet of living space with four to six bedrooms, up to five-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-car or three-car garage. This modern design is made to put family first, with impressive spaces for living and entertainment.The Bradburne Multi-Gen home plan is priced from $1 million, showcasing five to six bedrooms, up to five-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-car garage across 4,545 square feet of living space – making it an excellent choice for prospective buyers with large extended families or multi-generational living situations. The expansive layout offers residents a loft area, recreational room and dual primary suites, one on the main floor and an additional one on the second level.“The Bradburne Multi-Gen is the ideal selection for buyers with children as well as aging parents living under one roof,” comments Egan.“Expanding the possibilities for multiple generations to live in the same space comfortably while still maintaining privacy, the Bradburne Multi-Gen home plan boasts an open layout and several flex spaces.”Multigenerational living has resurfaced over the past few years, with the concept of grandparents, children and grandchildren living in one home rising rapidly in popularity. Many factors play a role in why homeowners transition to a multi-gen home, including aging parents wanting to live closer to family, adult children moving back home, residents needing space for a live-in nanny and homeowners wanting more than a guest room for visitors and extended family. To learn more about why a multigenerational home might be the perfect fit for you, visit .Patapsco Crossing is an intimate enclave of 39 total homes situated in a prime location just minutes away from the Number Nine Trolly Trail, Patapsco Valley State Park and Recreational Trail, Ellicott City Distilling Company, historic downtown Ellicott City and numerous shopping, dining and recreational opportunities. Providing easy commuting, the neighborhood is less than 15 minutes from downtown Baltimore and is conveniently located near major thoroughfares, including Rt. 95, Rt. 32 and I-70.Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit Patapsco Crossing at 8504 Sunell Lane, Ellicott City, MD, 21043. The community is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.For more information on Patapsco Crossing and its remaining homesites, visit the Miller & Smith website or contact onsite sales manager Stephanie Egan at 301-395-3355 or via email at .About Miller & SmithWith beautiful communities of new homes for sale in Virginia and Maryland, Miller & Smith has been the DC area's premier homebuilder and real estate developer since 1964. Miller & Smith's unique approach to homebuilding has driven the company to build nearly 20,000 homes in some of the DC metropolitan region's most innovative and imaginative new home communities.

