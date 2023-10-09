Flip Chip Market Size Is Expected To Reach $39.67 Billion By 2027 | Registering A CAGR Of 6.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flip Chip Market

- David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Flip Chip Market by Packaging Technology, Bumping Technology, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The flip chip market size was valued at $24.76 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $39.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



Increase in demand for high speed and compact size electronic products has boosted the adoption of flip chip technology in the electronic industry. Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining popularity, and serves as a key driver of the market. Products used in IoT, such as sensors & actuators, analog & mixed-signal translators, and microcontrollers or embedded processors require efficient and reliable packaging solutions, which can be done using flip chips.

In comparison to customary wire-bond packaging, flip chip offers various benefits such as, superior thermal & electrical performance, substrate flexibility for varying performance requirements, remarkable I/O capability, reduced form factors, and well-established process equipment expertise. Gold bumping technology contributes the second largest share in overall flip chip market.

The gold bumping segment is expected to witness sluggish growth rate as compared to other bumping technologies, owing to its high manufacturing cost, fragile construction, and complexities involved in bumping process. In addition, improved heat dissipation of ball grid array type flip chips makes them suitable choice in applications where smaller size chips are preferred without the need for external heat sink.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:



Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the flip chip industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, flip chip market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the flip chip industry include:

⦁3M

⦁Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

⦁Amkor Technology

⦁Apple Inc.

⦁Fujitsu Limited

⦁Intel Corporation

⦁International Business Machines Corporation

⦁Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

⦁Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

⦁Texas Instruments

The solder bumping technology segment garners the third largest share in the global flip chip market. This is attributed to low cost of solder bumping technology and considerably improved bonding efficiency. The rapid downfall of tin lead eutectic solder is attributed by the collective oppose of the usage of lead across the globe, owing to its severe threat to environment. Moreover, being an old technology, it is currently being used in most of the flip chip fabrication. However, its growth rate is expected to decline, due to implementation of government regulations, which restrict the usage of lead in chips due to its hazardous effects to environment.

Flip chip possess the potential to reduce size, weight, and thickness of circuits and increase their signal power and high I/O count, owing to its substantially high spectrum bandwidth and enhanced electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties. The 2.5D IC packaging technology poses several challenges, such as lack of foundries and assembly houses which is supported by 3D IC packaging technology. Thus, flip chip technology have witnessed unawareness of cost-effectiveness & improved performances, which could hamper its adoption in the manufacturing industry.

Inquiry Before Buying:



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study includes the flip chip market trends, opportunity, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the flip chip industry.

⦁The flip chip market share is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the flip chip market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn