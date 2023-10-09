Striding Towards Change: Join The Stride For Thrive Walkathon Benefiting Thrive At Jaycee Park

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Thrive, a leading local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting single mothers and their children, is thrilled to announce the upcoming "Stride for Thrive" walkathon event. This dynamic fundraising initiative will take place on Saturday, November 4th, at the picturesque Jaycee Park in Cape Coral, and it promises to be a remarkable day of community, compassion, and change.The Stride for Thrive walkathon is more than just a stroll in the park; it's an opportunity to make a lasting impact. Participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join us for a memorable morning, where every step taken will contribute to Thrive's mission of providing local programs and safe housing for single mothers and their children.“We are excited to bring back this annual event as Thrive! Before the pandemic, this event was something we looked forward to as a way to connect with the community and our donors”, says Meghan DeLuca, Director of Thrive.“The unity and determination of our community profoundly inspires me. Stride for Thrive isn't just about taking steps; it's about taking a stand for the transformative power of compassion. Together, we stride forward, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of single mothers and their children, illuminating a path from survival to thriving."Thrive is committed to helping women move from surviving to thriving; this event is a tangible way to support that journey. By participating in Stride for Thrive, you become a part of a collective force for good, directly impacting the lives of those in our community who need it most.Whether you're an individual looking for a personal challenge or a team wanting to bond over a shared goal, Stride for Thrive welcomes all. Form a team with friends, family, or colleagues, and make the walkathon an unforgettable group experience. Together, we can stride towards a brighter future.We are actively seeking sponsors to join us in making this event a resounding success. Align your brand with a cause that uplifts lives and enjoys prominent exposure to a diverse and engaged audience. Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, allowing businesses and organizations of all sizes to show their commitment to positive change.For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Meghan DeLuca at 239-242-7238 or .Event Details:Date: Saturday, November 4thTime: 7:45 a.m.Location: Jaycee Park, 4215 SE 20 Place, Cape Coral, FL 33904Registration : Visit thriveswfl/stride-for-thrive to register as an individual or team.About Thrive:Thrive (formerly Lifeline Family Center) is a registered 501(c)3, based in Cape Coral, Florida, empowering pregnant women and single mothers to reach their God-given potential. The organization is dedicated to remaining fully dependent on God to work through individual donors, the local church, ministry relationships, foundations, and organizations to meet the program's needs without receiving government funding. For more information, visit .Media Contact239-676-3316Stride for Thrive Contact239-242-7238

