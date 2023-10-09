Kid Caddie Aims To Make The Game Of Golf More Inclusive For Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kid Caddie, the original golf club carrier that turns baby strollers into golf push carts , has set out to make golf a more family-friendly activity. Kid Caddie gives golfers the ability to transform their parenting routine into a more active experience on the golf course for the whole family.

Kid Caddie's patent pending design fits nearly any stroller and uses the stroller's handlebars and under-storage area to keep clubs organized while you walk the course. This easy-to-install design lets you avoid extra costs like golf carts and babysitters and makes spending time with your kids on the golf course simple and fun.

“My goal for Kid Caddie started as a way to spend more time with my daughter in an active and outdoor setting. I wanted to make playing a round of golf with my kids as easy as a walk around the block,” said Ben Fairbanks, Founder of Kid Caddie.“ By lowering the barrier of entry for both kids and spouses, Kid Caddie is helping to introduce the next generation of golfers to the joys of the game,” added Fairbanks.

Since the brand's launch in 2022, people all over the world have resonated with Kid Caddie's family golf mission. There has been rapid growth in sales in North America, including all 50 US States and all Canadian Provinces. The next phase of growth is bringing the Kid Caddie to an international audience. In January of 2023, Kid Caddie was honored as a top finalist at the 2023 PGA Show's New Product Zone, where the product finished 4th out of 110 companies recognized for its innovative design.

Priced at $119.99, the Kid Caddie is an investment in family time and can pay for itself in as soon as five rounds by walking instead of paying for a golf cart and even faster when you count saving on babysitter fees. Kid Caddie is proudly made in the USA; its durable design was made to stand the test of time and be passed down to future generations. The Kid Caddie includes spaces for 18 clubs, seven balls, tees and ball markers. There is also a line of accessories such as drink, phone, wallet, and youth club holders that ensure you have everything you need for a round of golf.

The Kid Caddie golf club carrier fits nearly any stroller and is a patent pending product that helps parents bring their young kids golfing. Kid Caddie was created to support shared family roles and create a more balanced dynamic for families looking to get out and enjoy the game of golf. To learn more, please visit our website at or follow us on Instagram at @golfstroller.

