Harvard Professor Claudia Goldin Wins Nobel Economics Prize

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard university, as the winner of the Nobel Prize for economics for advancing the understanding of women's labour market outcomes.

Goldin is a pioneer in the study of gender economics, looking into the reasons behind the gender wage gap's continued existence.

According to Goldin, economic progress does not always lead to better outcomes for women in the labour market, nor will gender gaps necessarily be closed with it.

According to the Academy, Goldin's“groundbreaking research” has identified the fundamental causes of women's disadvantage in the job market as well as potential solutions.