Herat's Earthquake Survivors, Mostly Women, Face Trauma

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) An employee from a relief organization in Herat province said that the situation for earthquake survivors is terrible. Most of the victims are women and children who are still in shock from the disaster.

This relief worker, who assists in the counselling and distribution of aid to the affected in the Zindajan district of Herat, emphasized that women and children make up the most significant number of victims of this incident.

He, who preferred not to mention his name in the report, added that women are in a poor mental and physical state because most pregnant women have lost their babies due to nervous shock and lack of health services.

According to him, the loss of loved ones, the destruction of homes, and the fear of the earthquake have caused women to experience nervous shock.

This relief worker stated that various institutions and the general public have gathered a significant amount of aid, including food, medicine, blankets, and clothing, for vulnerable people, and these aids are distributed to the people through the Department of Immigrants and the Department of Incidents.

Image/Khaama Press.

According to reports, due to the powerful earthquake that struck parts of western Afghanistan on Saturday, more than 2,000 people lost their lives, and over 10,000 others were injured.

Furthermore, this earthquake, followed by several aftershocks in the past two days, led to the destruction of 13 villages and the collapse of hundreds of residential houses in the districts of Herat province.

Additionally, sources from Herat province emphasize that most victims of this incident are concerned about their future and loved ones. Quoting one of the earthquake victims, it added:“We lost our homes, the lives we struggled for years to build have been demolished, and with winter coming in a month, life will become even more challenging with orphaned children.”

It should be noted that Dr Rangin Dadfar Spanta, a prominent political figure from the former Afghan government, has also reported a higher female casualty rate compared to males. He emphasized that the Taliban administration is so organized that even in natural disasters, gender apartheid is evident.

According to him, most women have lost their lives in the aftershocks because they were not allowed to leave their homes.

Image/Khaama Press.

This is happening as humanitarian aid for earthquake-affected individuals in Herat province has increased, and those attempting to provide assistance are concerned about the misappropriation of funds, and it is not reaching vulnerable individuals.

On the other hand, a group of women in Kabul, numbering nearly twenty, have organized a campaign to collect humanitarian aid for the earthquake victims in Herat.

These women have expressed concerns about the transparency of the aid distribution process to the earthquake-affected in Herat and are calling on the Taliban administration to ensure accountability.

Fazila Surosh, a civil activist and one of the members of this campaign, tells Khaama Press News Agency in an interview that they are seeking to help the families who have lost all their belongings and are neglected by the global community. She urges others to fulfil their humanitarian duty and assist in delivering humanitarian aid to Herat province.

