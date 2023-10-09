Saudi Man Saved From Ulcer Explosion Part Of The Stomach And Intestines Cut, Pus-Filled Accumulations Cleaned.

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Riyadh:

Surgeons at Prince Mohammed bin Nasser Hospital in Jazan (southern Saudi Arabia) rescued a man from duodenum rupture.

Saudi Health stated that the patient came to the emergency department on 20th September experiencing severe pain in the abdominal area and fatigue. After the examinations, they found an ulcer in the duodenum. Immediately, he was taken to the operating room for abdominal exploration, where they found ruptured ulcer, pus accumulation, and secretions from the intestine.

Part of the stomach and the duodenum have been removed. Surgeons have cleaned all the fluids and pus. The surgery was ended successfully, Saudi Health added.