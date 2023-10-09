A New Book Helps Young People Land And Succeed In A Corporate Job

(MENAFN- Pressat) Cracking Corporate, written by Regional Managing Director at Duke Corporate Education Matthew Butler-Adam and Associate Director in Corporate Finance at Deloitte Yusuf Ameer, is an insider's guide to succeeding as a professional in today's corporate world. It contains practical tips and essential reading for young people who have recently landed or aspire to get a corporate job.

When it comes to entering and succeeding in many corporate organizations, there are still barriers and challenges that the majority encounter, ranging from education and background to not having the right contacts and networks.

Cracking Corporate offers readers valuable lessons in choosing career options and tackling the different challenges at each stage in their careers. Based on the authors' derived real-life lessons and successes, the book provides insightful advice on thinking about your purpose in life, planning your education and becoming an expert in a particular field, developing your network of contacts, handling difficult people and situations, and using good ethical principles.

Matthew Butler-Adam says: “We decided to write the book because Yusuf and I spent a lot of time talking about how hard a transition into a large corporate environment can be. Even though we both had many advantages there were challenges throughout. We wanted to do something that we truly believed would help young people get the best start they could.”

Yusuf Ameer adds: “The book was a two-fold endeavour. On one front, its purpose was to create a small yet significant impact, while on a practical level, it was a means through which Matt and I could share our direct experience in navigating the complexities of a professional career in a fun and memorable way. We aimed to distil not only our learnings and insights, but also the wisdom of other accomplished individuals who have succeeded in their careers. The ultimate goal of this collaboration is to offer young individuals the practical assistance they need to reach their desired levels of success."

The book also contains interviews with young professionals who currently have successful corporate careers, including Sharmla Chetty, CEO of Duke Corporate Education USA. The final chapter of the book focuses on AI and the impact it's going to have in the corporate world, making it an encompassing guide for landing and succeeding in a corporate job.

ENDS

Notes to editors:



Cracking Corporate is published on 19 October 2023 by LID Publishing, available as a paperback and e-book.

For all media requests, please contact Teya Ucherdzhieva (E: ; M: +44 (0) 7928 666 131)

For more information about Matthew Butler-Adam, please visit his LinkedIn

For more information about Yusuf Ameer, please visit his LinkedIn For more information about LID Publishing, please visit